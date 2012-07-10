LONDON The UK's National Grid expects gas demand to peak at 507 million cubic meters/day in the coming winter, 7 percent above its forecast for last winter, it said in its outlook report on Tuesday.

"The peak forecast now allows for high power generation as well as cold weather," the gas transmission operator said in the report.

Although weather may account for sharper peaks in demand, the average consumption forecast for the forthcoming October-March period is below last year levels, it said.

Figures from National Grid predict a decline in average gas demand across all sectors this winter, including industry, power generation, exports and injections into storage sites.

Total demand for the October-March period, which makes up the so-called winter gas season, is estimated at 50.9 billion cubic meters, compared with 55.2 bcm the previous year, figures show.

"The analysis strongly suggests that coal should be the favoured source of fuel for generation for next winter," it said.

Although a faster-than-expected rate of coal plant retirements, responding to environmental regulations, may weaken coal's dominant position on the UK power generation mix, it is unlikely to have a significant impact, National Grid said.

"For gas to become the preferred source of fuel for power generation next winter, the gas price needs to fall by about 20 pence a therm or there needs to be a further increase in the coal price of about $50/tonne," it said.

Prompt physical coal delivered to Europe currently fetches about $90 a tonne, with prices widely believed capped at around the $100 mark, suggesting it will retain its position as the cheapest power plant fuel.

In terms of UK gas supplies, National Grid expects further declines in domestic production, while imports from Britain's biggest supplier Norway will probably remain stable.

However, deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which accounts for up to a quarter of UK gas supply, remain subject to global trends in LNG demand, it said.

UK LNG supplies have tappered off sharply since the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan last March triggered mass diversions to replace lost atomic output there, reducing supplies to the UK.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by James Jukwey and Mike Nesbit)