HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
HOUSTON Gasoline fell 12 cents (7 pence) a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on expectations BP Plc's (BP.L) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, Washington, will restart by mid-May, traders said.
BP's Cherry Point Refinery has been shut since a February fire on the plant's central crude distillation unit. A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations on Friday.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at 27 cents a gallon on top of June NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Friday in the Los Angeles market, down from the last trade on Thursday at 39 cents a gallon over the NYMEX.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.