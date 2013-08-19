The building site of a coal power plant of German utility giant E.ON is pictured in the western city of Datteln May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

HELSINKI Finland's government is in talks with E.ON (EONGn.DE) over a possible acquisition of the German company's 20 percent stake in gas company Gasum, a Finnish official said on Monday.

Gasum, which operates Finland's natural gas network and buys all its natural gas from Russia, is owned by state controlled utility Fortum FUM1V.HE with 31 percent, Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) with 25 percent, the Finnish state, which has 24 percent, and E.ON.

"The state and we are prepared to acquire E.ON's 20 percent stake in Gasum," said Ilkka Kananen, chief executive officer of the National Emergency Supply Agency, which is responsible for ensuring stability of supply from utilities.

E.ON declined to comment.

Kananen said a price had not yet been decided and he declined to estimate the value of the stake.

Funds would come from the agency and, if necessary, out of the 110 million euros ($147 million) that was set aside for Gasum by the government in its additional budget for 2013.

Kananen said the government had begun preparing for the purchase in early 2012, even before E.ON had announced its plans to quit Finland.

He said the government aims to reach an agreement with E.ON in early autumn, adding that it was now awaiting decisions from E.ON.

"It is basically up to E.ON. Maybe they are trying to push the price up," he said.

The government wants to increase its stake to ensure its influence in future as it prepares to reform the gas market and split up Gasum, if the company proceeds with its plan to build a regional or national liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The European Union's energy markets directive stipulates that energy production and distribution must be run by separate companies. Gasum currently has a special permit to both own the Finnish gas grid and to sell natural gas because all natural gas consumed in Finland is imported from Russia through a pipeline.

E.ON said last October that it aimed to sell all its operations in Finland, including stakes in nuclear consortium Fennovoima and Gasum, as it planned to raise funds and reduce its debt.

E.ON, whose debt stood at 41.1 billion euros at the end of June, needs cash for expansion in growth markets such as Turkey and Brazil and it suffered a blow from Germany's decision last year to phase out nuclear power. ($1 = 0.7500 euros)

(Additional reporting by Tom Käckenhoff in Frankfurt; Editing by Jason Neely and Anthony Barker)