BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Gatwick Airport, Britain's second busiest airport which is competing to be chosen as the site for a new runway, reported the six months ended Sept. 30 were its busiest on record, with passenger numbers in the period up 8 percent.
Gatwick on Thursday said a total of 22.5 million passengers used it in the first six months of its financial year, helping boost core earnings by 12.7 percent to 221.6 million pounds.
Gatwick, south of London, has been short listed by a government commission as a possible location for a new runway in the densely populated London area, along with two options at the country's busiest airport Heathrow.
The commission is due to make a recommendation on where to build the new runway next summer.
Gatwick is run by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which owns a 42 percent controlling stake in the airport. Other shareholders are the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Pension Service of Korea, California Public Employees' Retirement System and the Future Fund of Australia.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.