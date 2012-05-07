TOKYO Marubeni Corp (8002.T) said on Monday it was interested in acquiring U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, establishing it as the most likely Asian buyer of the company as rival Japanese trading houses played down the chances they would bid.

"We know that (Gavilon) is up for sale. We are interested, as it is a grains trader that is strong in the United States," President Teruo Asada told reporters in Tokyo, although he added no progress had been made in talks.

Several people familiar with the matter said last week that Marubeni, Mitsui and Mitsubishi had all been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even though they considered the valuation of more than $5 billion (3 billion pounds) from the company's owners expensive. The U.S. grain and energy trader is seeking final bids, the sources said.

Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) both said on Monday they were not in negotiations to buy Gavilon, which began exploring a sale in January.

A purchase of Gavilon by Marubeni would extend a string of acquisitions marking the recent emergence of Japan's trading houses as controlling investors in high-profile raw materials projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied natural gas.

Gavilon, whose owners include George Soros and hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson, has a sizeable presence in key U.S. agricultural markets, boasting the third largest U.S. grains marketing network behind Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N) and Cargill.

It also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer market, an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of crude oil storage and a large oil, grain and ethanol trading unit.

The company, with 2,000 employees, was hit along with its rivals last year by volatile grain markets, and bidders have questioned the valuation expectations set by Gavilon's owners, the sources said.

Gavilon has projected $650 million in 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The company has hoped to reach a multiple of eight times EBITDA in a sale, which would transfer to a value of more than $5 billion.

But the strong yen has given Japanese trading houses an edge in an overseas buying spree that has taken shape over the past year.

Industry sources have in recent months also identified Swiss commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L), U.S.-based Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Singapore-based Noble Group (NOBG.SI) as potential bidders.

Glencore's interest has cooled, a source said in March, after it agreed to buy Viterra Inc VT.TO, Canada's largest grain handler, in a $6.2 billion deal.

DUE DILIGENCE

Marubeni, which is interested in buying all of Gavilon, has been particularly active in considering its bid, and has been conducting detailed due diligence by dispatching a team of auditors to Gavilon's Omaha headquarters, according to some of the sources, who asked not to be named because the talks were private.

Marubeni said on Monday its net income rose 26 percent to 172 billion yen ($2.15 billion), a record, as sales gained 17 percent to 10.6 trillion yen. The company had about 730 billion yen in cash on hand at the end of March. Marubeni has 2.15 trillion yen of long-term debt.

A Mitsubishi spokesman said on Monday that the company was not in negotiations to buy Gavilon.

One of the sources had said last week that Mitsubishi was interested in acquiring the company as a whole.

Mitsui, on the other hand, had indicated that its interest was in Gavilon's oil-related operations, rather than the entire firm, a separate source close to the Japanese company said.

"We are not interested," Mitsui President Masami Iijima said on Monday. When asked if the company put in a bid last week, he said: "They didn't ask us to submit a bid."

Rival trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) said on Monday nothing was under consideration regarding Gavilon. Itochu decided not to pursue a bid after looking at Gavilon's business, one of the sources had said last week. ($1 = 79.8800 Japanese yen)

(With additional reporting by Emi Emoto, Yuko Inoue, Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Soyoung Kim in New York; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Alex Richardson)