Gavin DeGraw arrives at the 2006 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, June 15, 2006. Reuters/file

NEW YORK Singer Gavin DeGraw will return to performing on August 24, after an assault in New York that left him with concussion and a broken nose, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The singer of hits such as "I Don't Want To Be" cancelled a further eight concerts including those in Pennsylvania, Indianapolis, Nashville and Toronto. But he will be back on tour with rock bands Train and Maroon 5 on August 24 in Columbia, Maryland.

"Due to the recent attack and resulting injuries, Gavin DeGraw has been advised by his doctor to take additional time to recover from his concussion, broken nose and other injuries," the singer's spokeswoman said in a statement.

New York police are investigating a complaint DeGraw was assaulted by several males in the city's East Village in the early morning hours on Monday. He had just left a group of friends when the attack took place. No motive has emerged for the assault.

The 34-year-old singer also reported having been struck by a taxi soon after the assault. He was released from hospital on Tuesday and tweeted , "Honestly, I don't remember much" and in a later tweet, "Still sometimes seeing double."

A police spokesman said on Thursday no arrests have been made and the investigation was continuing.

(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Jill Serjeant)