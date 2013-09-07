A general view of the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom during the company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Moscow June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CERNOBBIO, Italy The European Commission is preparing a formal statement informing Gazprom of allegations raised during an investigation into suspected anti-competitive gas pricing, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Saturday.

"Our investigation is continuing. It is an issue relating to the rules of competition. We have sufficient information to go on and we are preparing a statement of objection," Almunia told reporters at the margins of a conference in the northern Italian town of Cernobbio.

He declined to comment on the timing of the investigation or when the statement may be delivered to Gazprom.

The Commission opened the investigation into suspected anti-competitive market practices by the Russian group last September.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; writing by James MacKenzie; Editing by Lisa Jucca)