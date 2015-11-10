European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks during an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A man walks past trucks at a Gazprom gas station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

BRUSSELS Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday that the decline of oil prices would not affect EU regulators' case against Gazprom over alleged over-charging of customers in eastern and central Europe.

Asked about the oil price decline and its impact on the Gazprom case, European Competition Commissioner Vestager told an event in Brussels: "No, it doesn't change the case."

"One of the questions is the way indexation is made, not the principle but the way it is done," she said.

The European Commission in April charged the state-controlled gas producer with abusing its dominant position and overcharging customers in Poland, Hungary and six other countries by up to 40 percent.

Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, submitted a package of concessions in September in a bid to head off the charges.

