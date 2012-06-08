MOSCOW The head of Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), the oil arm of Russia's gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM), said on Friday the company has no plans to buy BP's (BP.L) stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP TNBP.MM.

"We haven't received an offer to buy BP's stake, we haven't looked into possibility of acquiring BP's stake in TNK-BP, we haven't offered to acquire BP's stake in TNK-BP ourselves," Gazprom Neft's head Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

The British oil major said last week it would pursue a sale after receiving expressions of interest in its one-half stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil producer, amid a shareholders spat.

Sources familiar with the matter said BP has been approached by state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, which controls a stake of more than 75 percent in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russia's largest oil firm.

Some analysts believe that Gazprom Neft may also emerge as a bidder for BP's stake.

