STAVANGER, Norway Costs are currently too high to proceed with development of the massive Shtokman natural gas field in the Barents Sea, top shareholder Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Wednesday.

Vsevolod Cherepanov, head of Gazprom's production department, said the Russian company's partners in the project, France's Total (TOTF.PA) and Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), agreed with that assessment.

"All parties have come to the conclusion that the financing is too high to be able to do it for the time being," Cherepanov told a conference.

The firms have been mired in talks for years over investment and other issues pertained to the development of the remote deposit, one of the world's largest with gas reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres.

Gazprom has a 51 percent stake in the group, Total has 25 percent and Statoil has 24 percent.

STUMBLING BLOCKS

Plans to develop Shtokman, located 550 kilometres (340 miles) offshore in the icy waters of the Russian sector of the Barents Sea, have been complicated by a shale gas revolution in the United States, which had been seen as a primary export market for Shtokman.

Unwillingness by the Russian government, whose coffers are highly dependent on oil and gas sales, to cut taxation has also weighed on plans to launch the project.

A slowing European economy has also hit demand for gas, prompting the Russian Economy Ministry to cut its overall gas export forecast for this year to 193 billion cubic metres (bcm) from an earlier projected 212 bcm.

The Shtokman partners have postponed their investment decision several times and last month Statoil said it had written off around 2 billion crowns ($336.2 million) of investment and handed back shares in the project after investors failed to meet a deadline for an agreement.

Statoil officials said they remained in talks over the project, while Total has indicated it remains interested it Shtokman.

While they struggle to reach an agreement, including on commercial terms and a development option, industry sources said Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was considering coming in as a partner for the venture, replacing one of the smaller shareholders.

The consortium in its present form was established in 2008 with a view to producing 23.7 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year.

Under current plans, Shtokman is due to begin pipeline deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline in 2016 and start shipping more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2017.

"We are collecting new data... We have extensive gas resources. We shouldn't take hasty decisions," Cherepanov said.

