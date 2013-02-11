MOSCOW Rem Vyakhirev, the former chief of top global gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) who was once nicknamed Russian "Gas King", died on Monday aged 78, a Gazprom spokesman said.

Vyakhirev became wealthy during his time as Gazprom's chairman, a term he began in 1992 when mentor and predecessor Viktor Chernomyrdin left to become prime minister.

His position made him one of Russia's oligarchs, a band of wealthy businessmen who also wield political clout. In return for being allowed to run the company, he remained loyal to the powers in charge, be it Chernomyrdin, former President Boris Yeltsin or Vladimir Putin, Russia's current president.

He left the company's helm in 2001 but remained on its board for around a year afterwards. He lost out after Putin came to power with a determination to move his own allies into key positions and to carry out the kind of reforms of natural monopolies - including Gazprom - which Vyakhirev opposed.

He was succeeded by Alexei Miller, Gazprom's current head, who worked with Putin at the mayor's office in St Petersburg.

Vyakhirev, born on August 23, 1934, rose through the ranks of the Soviet gas ministry after graduating from an oil and gas institute. He ended up as first deputy minister for the gas industry of the Soviet Union and deputy head of Gazprom before getting the chairmanship.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)