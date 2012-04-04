Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
PARIS French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA said it may withdraw its bid for International Power after the offer of 390 pence per share was rejected by the company.
GDF will "consider its different options regarding International Power, including the possibility of withdrawing its proposed offer", the French company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Paris-based GDF's preliminary offer for the 30 percent of International Power it does not already own had valued the company at 19.9 billion pounds.
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.