PARIS French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA may drop plans to buy the 30 percent of International Power it does not already own after directors representing minority shareholders in the firm rejected a 6 billion-pound bid for the stake.

GDF, which last week announced the 390 pence-per-share offer along with plans for closer integration of the companies, said on Wednesday it would consider options "including the possibility of withdrawing" the bid.

The statement came less than an hour after a committee of the electricity supplier's independent directors rejected GDF's offer as too low.

At 02:00 p.m., International Power IPR.L shares were down 0.2 percent at 402.3 pence, still 3.1 percent above the offer price and suggesting investors think GDF may be bluffing in its threat to walk away.

GDF shares were 1.7 percent lower at 18.72 euros.

Deutsche Bank analyst Martin Brough predicted GDF would persist with the buyout and end up paying close to 420 pence per share in order to get full control of the business.

"We see this as a reasonable premium," he said in a note to investors.

The current offer values International Power at 19.9 billion pounds, only slightly above its market valuation immediately before the March 29 announcement.

Paris-based GDF said at that time that a full merger would allow IPR to grow faster through a stronger presence in emerging markets and better access to capital.

GDF's decision on whether to withdraw the offer "will be based on a strict, disciplined and value-driven approach," the company said on Wednesday.

Upon acquiring 70 percent of IPR in February 2011, GDF had agreed not to bid for the outstanding shares for a further 18 months. It would need the independent directors' backing to conduct a buyout before the August 4 end of that lock-up period.

In their statement rejecting the offer, IPR's independent directors said they had "unanimously concluded that the indicative proposal of 390 pence per share undervalues IPR."

(Additional reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)