PARIS French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA said minority shareholders in International Power IPR.L approved its offer to purchase the 30 percent of the UK electricity producer that it does not already own.

The approval marks a "decisive step" towards the acquisition of all outstanding shares in International Power in a transaction expected to close on June 29, GDF Suez said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal "enables us to have an exceptional development platform in high-growth regions such as South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia", GDF Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said in the statement.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)