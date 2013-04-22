Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
PARIS French gas and power utility group GDF Suez GSZ.PA denied a union's claim that it is planning to cut more than 4,000 jobs over the next three years.
"There are absolutely no plans to reduce the group's workforce," a GDF Suez spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that it planned to hire 18,000 people over the next three years.
The CGT, France's biggest union, had said in a statement that it expects GDF Suez to cut 1,400 jobs a year, or more than 4,000 over the next three years.
The plan, called Perform 2015, was targeting 4.5 billion euros (3.8 billion pounds) in savings by 2015, CGT said.
GDF Suez said at the end of last year that it would cut costs to boost results by 3.5 billion euros a year from 2015 as it grappled with a "challenging" European market.
(Reporting by Patrick Vignal and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Goodman)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.