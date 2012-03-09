Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON The country's economy grew 0.1 percent in the three months through February, stabilising after a decline in the previous three-month period, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Friday.
In the three months to January, gross domestic product shrank by 0.2 percent, according an institute estimate.
"At present the UK economy can best be described as 'flat'. We expect the UK's economic recovery to take hold in 2013," NIESR said in its monthly estimate. "We do not expect output to pass its peak (of) early 2008 until 2014."
NIESR estimates that the level of GDP is unchanged from that in September.
Official data released earlier on Friday showed a shock fall in industrial output in January. The figures raised doubts that the economy will rebound after its contraction at the end of 2011 as rising oil prices pose a fresh challenge to growth.
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.