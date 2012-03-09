LONDON The country's economy grew 0.1 percent in the three months through February, stabilising after a decline in the previous three-month period, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Friday.

In the three months to January, gross domestic product shrank by 0.2 percent, according an institute estimate.

"At present the UK economy can best be described as 'flat'. We expect the UK's economic recovery to take hold in 2013," NIESR said in its monthly estimate. "We do not expect output to pass its peak (of) early 2008 until 2014."

NIESR estimates that the level of GDP is unchanged from that in September.

Official data released earlier on Friday showed a shock fall in industrial output in January. The figures raised doubts that the economy will rebound after its contraction at the end of 2011 as rising oil prices pose a fresh challenge to growth.