FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Britain's economy posted no growth in the three months ending in January after contracting in the three months to December, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Thursday.
Between October and December, gross domestic product shrank by 0.3 percent, it noted in its monthly estimate.
"We expect the UK economy to expand this year, but at a relatively modest pace," NIESR said.
NIESR's estimate follows official data earlier on Thursday showing that British industrial output rose a touch more than expected in December, but still concluded its worst quarter since the start of 2009. The release offered a glimmer of hope that Britain will avoid sliding back into recession.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.