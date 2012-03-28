LONDON Britain's economy shrank more than previously thought in the final three months of 2011, driven by a weakening services sector and adding to nerves about its ability to return to growth in early 2012.

The Office for National Statistics said the economy contracted by 0.3 percent between October and December last year, taking the annual rate of growth to 0.5 percent. That was below economists expectations for unrevised readings of -0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 0.7 percent year-on-year.

Analysts pointed to slight downward revisions in government and private consumption but also to a drop in the scale of contraction of investment, from -2.8 percent to -0.6 percent.

But aside from the headline revision itself, the numbers offered few new clues to the fate of the economy in the first quarter, particularly given that much will depend on government austerity measures which are still to kick in.

"What does it mean? Probably not a lot. ... It just makes the hill a little bit steeper," said Commerzbank analyst Peter Dixon.

Most economists are pencilling in a small rise in first quarter GDP. But some also believe that weak construction and consumption data in recent weeks, along with the prospect of disruption in the second quarter due to an additional public holiday, strengthen the argument for the Bank of England to inject more stimulus to boost growth.

"Attention is now firmly focused on whether the economy has returned to growth in the first quarter; and, if it has, can it build on this in still difficult conditions?," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

The central bank restarted its quantitative easing programme last October and is half way through its latest 50 billion pound tranche of asset purchases. Most economists reckon it will call a halt to the 325 billion pound programme when it finishes in May.

But two of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee - Adam Posen and David Miles - have called for extra stimulus in the last two months, and analysts said Wednesday's data could persuade some of their colleagues to join them.

"On balance it should lead you to expect on the monetary policy side that it will be easier to get another dose of QE than it would otherwise have been," said Richard Barwell, economist at RBS.

The ONS said the downward revision to fourth-quarter GDP was driven by the transport and communication and business services and financial sectors. Total service sector output was revised down to show a fall of 0.1 percent.

The data also showed that household finances remained under pressure, falling 0.2 percent on the quarter, while the saving ratio eased to 7.7 percent, its lowest since the start of the year.

The ONS said real household disposable incomes in 2011 as a whole fell 1.2 percent, the biggest drop since 1977.

Policymakers have been concerned about the weakness in consumption, though they reckon that falling inflation should help support spending later this year.

