Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
LONDON The Treasury said recent surveys showed the economy was still on track for growth, despite official data on Wednesday that showed the economy grew less than expected in the second quarter.
The Treasury also said the government would stick to its plans to slash Britain's budget deficit, and that the key to restorting confidence in the economy lay with euro zone policymakers dealing with the bloc's own debt problems in a "decisive" way.
The Office for National Statistics said earlier that Britain's economy grew just 0.1 percent between April and June, down from an earlier 0.2 percent estimate. It also said the recession was deeper than previously thought, with a 7.1 percent contraction, although it ended a quarter earlier.
"While the UK cannot insulate itself from what is happening to our major trading partners, with financial turbulence in the euro zone and weaker outlook for global growth, the economy is still growing and this week's survey data ... are consistent with continued expansion," a Treasury spokesman said.
"The government will stick to the deficit reduction plan which has won the UK credibility and stability, but the most important thing for the economy now is restoring confidence, which will depend on the euro zone decisively dealing with its problems."
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh and David Milliken)
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Twitter Inc posted the slowest revenue growth since it went public four years ago, sending shares down more than 10 percent on Thursday on fears that rivals Snapchat and Facebook Inc were winning the war for advertising.