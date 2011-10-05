LONDON The Treasury said recent surveys showed the economy was still on track for growth, despite official data on Wednesday that showed the economy grew less than expected in the second quarter.

The Treasury also said the government would stick to its plans to slash Britain's budget deficit, and that the key to restorting confidence in the economy lay with euro zone policymakers dealing with the bloc's own debt problems in a "decisive" way.

The Office for National Statistics said earlier that Britain's economy grew just 0.1 percent between April and June, down from an earlier 0.2 percent estimate. It also said the recession was deeper than previously thought, with a 7.1 percent contraction, although it ended a quarter earlier.

"While the UK cannot insulate itself from what is happening to our major trading partners, with financial turbulence in the euro zone and weaker outlook for global growth, the economy is still growing and this week's survey data ... are consistent with continued expansion," a Treasury spokesman said.

"The government will stick to the deficit reduction plan which has won the UK credibility and stability, but the most important thing for the economy now is restoring confidence, which will depend on the euro zone decisively dealing with its problems."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh and David Milliken)