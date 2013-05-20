Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
GE Capital Corp's board has approved a plan to pay $6.5 billion in dividends, including a special dividend of $4.5 billion, to parent General Electric Co (GE.N) in 2013.
"This announcement is consistent with our goal to reduce the overall size of GE Capital and for it to return significant cash to GE," GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said in a statement.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.