Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
General Electric Co (GE.N) said its financial unit GE Capital Corp would pay $6.5 billion in dividends to the parent in 2013 as part of a plan to reduce the unit's size.
"This announcement is consistent with our goal to reduce the overall size of GE Capital and for it to return significant cash to GE," GE CEO Jeff Immelt said in a statement on Monday.
The dividend payment includes a special dividend of $4.5 billion, the company said.
The dividend payments are planned at 30 percent of GE Capital's total 2013 earnings, GE said. GE Capital paid a first-quarter earnings dividend of $447 million on April 19.
GE Capital, which won regulatory approval to resume returning some of its profit to GE last May, had paid $6.4 billion to the parent company in 2012.
General Electric's shares were almost flat at $23.45 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.