A General Electric Company (GE) logo is seen on a toggle switch package in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK General Electric (GE.N) is looking to sell its CareCredit healthcare financing unit in a deal that may be valued at about $2 billion (1 billion pounds), people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

GE has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to oversee the sale process and attracted buyout interest from a few banks as well as at least one nonbank financial services firm, according to the four sources, who wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

A Goldman spokesman declined to comment. Calls and emails to GE and CareCredit were not immediately returned.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)