London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
LONDON GE and Hitachi have cleared the next regulatory hurdle towards permission for the use of their joint nuclear reactor design in Britain after the government awarded it a so-called regulatory justification.
Japan's Hitachi plans to build up to five UK Advanced Boiling Water Reactors (ABWR) at two different nuclear sites which it owns in Britain, but the use of the reactor requires a number of regulatory approvals.
The secretary of state for energy, Ed Davey, announced late on Thursday he had granted regulatory justification to the reactor design, a step required under European Union law.
"There is a clear need for the generation of electricity by the nuclear reactor design to which the decision relates, because of the contribution its deployment can make to the new nuclear programme," Davey said in a statement.
The reactor design requires various other approvals, including a positive outcome of the so-called General Design Assessment, carried out jointly by the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency.
Their detailed assessment started in January and is expected to finish by the end of 2017.
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.