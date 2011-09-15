LONDON GE Hitachi plans to submit its application for nuclear reactor design approval to the UK regulator in the first or second quarter of next year, one of its executives told Reuters on Thursday.

"We plan to submit our proposal in Q1 or Q2 next year," said Daniel Roderick, senior vice president for nuclear plant projects at GE Hitachi.

The U.S.-Japanese joint venture had initially planned to apply for regulatory approval for its ESBWR reactor in June, but Britain's nuclear regulator said its resources were too stretched assessing Westinghouse's AP1000 design and Areva's EPR to accept another application.

"We were a little disappointed with the delay," Roderick said.

"The vendors got into the process before they had their designs finalised and that has created tremendous amounts of questions that should have been resolved before the process started."

The regulator plans to make a decision on whether to approve the two current designs by the end of the year.

GE Hitachi is in constant discussions with UK nuclear plant developers who have come forward, including German RWE AG and E.ON AG and the NuGeneration consortium grouping Scottish and Southern Energy PLC, Iberdrola SA and GDF Suez SA. If the ESBWR design is chosen, GE Hitachi could start its first UK nuclear plant in 2023.

Britain plans to build six new nuclear reactors by 2025 in a bid to move away from fossil-fuel-fired power plants, which have high carbon emissions.

GE Hitachi is also involved in new nuclear plant projects in eastern Europe and announced on Thursday a memorandum of understanding signed with construction firm Fluor Corp. to build new nuclear plants in Poland.

Roderick said Fluor, which is also active in the UK, could be a potential partner for new nuclear projects in Britain.

GE Hitachi's bid for building a new nuclear plant in Poland has been well received, Roderick said, adding that a conference is planned next week with Poland's PGE to discuss the project further.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)