ISTANBUL General Electric Co. (GE.N) will invest $900 million in Turkey's infrastructure development and innovation projects over the next three years, John Rice, Vice Chairman and President of GE global growth and operations said on Monday in Istanbul.

GE will produce its wind turbines in Turkey during these three years, Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan told reporters at the same conference.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Editing by Mark Potter)