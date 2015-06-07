FRANKFURT German food processing equipment maker GEA (G1AG.DE) is on the lookout for takeover targets to expand its presence in emerging markets and to add new technologies to its portfolio, the company's chief financial officer told Boersen-Zeitung.

The company has about 1.5 billion euros at its disposal for acquisitions, Helmut Schmale told the weekly newspaper, adding that the sectors of animal food processing and personal care were of interest.

GEA is close to finalising some takeovers and expects to announce two to three deals this year, the company said. Companies with annual revenue of between 50 and 100 million euros were easy to integrate, Schmale told the paper.

