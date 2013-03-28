PARIS Property group Gecina (GFCP.PA) plans to replace its current CEO Bernard Michel with Generali's (GASI.MI) Philippe Depoux, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in the latest sign of upheaval at the French company.

Michel, who has just turned 65, was due to relinquish his post in 2014 because of the company's mandatory retirement age of 65 and will remain chairman, the sources said.

A Gecina spokeswoman declined to comment.

Gecina is in the throes of a shareholder shake-up after its two key Spanish shareholders filed for bankruptcy in October. Investment fund Blackstone (BX.N) and Canadian real-estate fund Ivanhoe Cambridge have since bought more of the company's debt.

There had been disagreement between Michel and Gecina's Spanish shareholders over who to pick, one of the sources said, saying that Blackstone and Ivanhoe had been part of the process.

Shares of Gecina rose 1.5 percent, to 89.90 euros (73 pounds), after Reuters published its story.

"Progress on corporate governance and bringing in a new CEO would allow the stock to do well," a London-based analyst said.

"The underlying business is not that bad. What is weighing on the stock is the corporate governance and shareholder issues; anything that can help remove some of that will help investor interest."

Other potential candidates in the running were Fonciere des Regions (FDR.PA) head Christophe Kullmann and Altarea Cogedim (IMAF.PA) chief Stephane Theuriau, said a second source close to the situation who named Depoux as the final pick.

Gecina, which primarily invests in offices, has been selling assets and cutting debt since the bursting of the Spanish property bubble prompted it to leave Spain and focus on France.

(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Garnier; Editing by Elena Berton and Christian Plumb)