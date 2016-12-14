Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday it had no immediate plans for an initial public offering following a media report the carmaker was considering a listing next year.
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources, that Volvo Cars, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., could decide this year on whether to go public in 2017.
"We have no immediate plans for an IPO. This is a question for our owner," a Volvo Cars spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
LONDON/MILAN European shares held around one-year highs on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.