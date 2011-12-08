MILAN U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday the U.S. and the world economy have a very strong interest in efforts being made to strengthen the euro.

In a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti Geithner said the leaders of Europe are working to strengthen the financial firewall that is essential for economic reforms to have a chance to work.

"The world can be encouraged by the progress of the last few weeks," Geithner said in a press briefing.

Geithner is on the last stop of a whistle-stop tour of Europe to lobby for action on Europe's sovereign debt crisis,

His meeting with Italy's Monti comes ahead of an EU summit on Friday to seek a breakthrough in the euro zone's worsening debt crisis.

Geithner said Monti's government had put together a strong package of reforms in its latest austerity package.

"It (the government) has a lot of credibility in Europe, in Washington, in New York and the world," he said.

(Reporting By David Lawder and Stephen Jewkes)