WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner pressed euro zone finance ministers in a brief meeting on Friday to leverage the bloc's bailout fund to help solve the sovereign debt crisis, a senior euro zone official said.

The source added that Geithner made no reference to a 2008 U.S. emergency loan programme called TALF, that sources h ave said could be a model for the EFSF and he gave no details of how such leveraging could be done.