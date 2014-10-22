Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto NV said its third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent on a constant currency basis, helped by strong sales of chip-enabled credit cards.

The company, which builds chips used in mobile phones and payment cards as well as readers, also confirmed its annual goals of double-digit growth in profit from operations and revenue at constant exchange rates.

Revenue for the third quarter came in at 626 million euros(493.39 million pounds), helped by growth in EMV payment cards, above average analyst expectations for revenue of 661 million euros.

(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)