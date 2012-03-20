Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD.L) said its profit nearly tripled in 2011, helped by strong diamond prices in the first half of the year and a growth in production at its Lesotho mine.

London-headquartered Gem Diamonds said it was working on the expansion of the Letseng mine in the landlocked African nation in order to double its production capacity by 2014.

"We continue to see strong demand for our high quality diamonds from both developed and emerging markets, despite the backdrop of challenging times for the global economy," Chief Executive Clifford Elphick said.

Prices for rough diamonds jumped in the first half to well above pre-crisis levels on low inventories and rising Asian demand, but fell sharply in the last five months of the year as markets tumbled.

Gem Diamonds, which owns two production mines -- Letseng and the Ellendale mine in Australia -- as well as the Ghaghoo mine under development in Botswana, said it continued to consider all options for Ellendale and has appointed advisors to assist it.

Ellendale, which produces an estimated 50 percent of the world's supply of yellow diamonds, saw a challenging first half of 2011 owing largely to an unusually long rainy season.

The Ghaghoo mine is expected to be in production in 2013.

For the full-year, Gem Diamonds reported a pre-tax profit of $155.7 million, compared with $54.5 million a year earlier.

Letseng production rose 24 percent to 112,367 carats in the period.

