European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
LONDON Genel Energy is seeing a steady increase in oil output from its deposits in Kurdistan as the semi-autonomous Iraqi region is ramping up exports to international markets.
Genel said in a statement that its net working interest production from Kurdish fields averaged 84,000 barrels per day in June on the back of exports via a pipeline to Turkey as well as trucked exports.
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.