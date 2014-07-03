LONDON Genel Energy is seeing a steady increase in oil output from its deposits in Kurdistan as the semi-autonomous Iraqi region is ramping up exports to international markets.

Genel said in a statement that its net working interest production from Kurdish fields averaged 84,000 barrels per day in June on the back of exports via a pipeline to Turkey as well as trucked exports.

