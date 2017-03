Oil explorer and producer Genel Energy Plc (GENL.L) reported a 15 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by an increase in its production capacity.

Genel said production rose 41 percent to 88,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from its key fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $199.3 million (127 million pounds).

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)