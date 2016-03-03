Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
LONDON Genel Energy (GENL.L), one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, has slipped further into the red as it wrote off $1 billion (£710.28 million) relating to its Taq Taq oilfield that has lower recoverable reserves than previously estimated.
London-listed Genel reported a full-year pre-tax loss of $1.16 billion on Thursday, deepening its $312.8 million loss in 2014.
The weak oil price also ate into revenue which fell 34 percent to $344 million.
Despite the downgrade of reserves at its main oilfield, Genel maintained its 2016 production guidance of 60,000-70,000 barrels per day (bpd) and a revenue forecast of $200-275 million assuming oil prices average $45 a barrel.
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.