A recalled Chevy Cobalt ignition switch is seen at Raymond Chevrolet in Antioch, Illinois, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/John Gress

The deadline to file claims under General Motors Co's (GM.N) faulty ignition-switch compensation programme has been extended by one month to Jan. 31, 2015, the programme's administrator, Kenneth Feinberg, said on Sunday.

Feinberg's office on Monday also updated its list of claims submitted, saying it has approved compensation for the families of 33 victims killed in GM cars with faulty ignition switches.

Notice of the deadline extension was sent to about four and a half million current and previous owners of eligible vehicles, Feinberg said in a statement. An extension of a further month was being implemented "out of an abundance of caution," he said.

GM said it agreed with the extension of the deadline.

"Our goal with the programme has been to reach every eligible person impacted," the company said in a statement.

Last week, a car-safety advocate urged a more active approach to finding cases of injury or death. Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, said in a letter to Feinberg that he should expand outreach efforts and scour federal car-safety databases for accidents in recalled vehicles to determine whether the switch was to blame for additional injuries or deaths.

The programme, GM Ignition Compensation Claims Resolution Facility, began accepting claims Aug. 1 and had received 2,105 claims for deaths and serious injuries linked to the switch as of Nov. 14.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore and Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Bernadette Baum)