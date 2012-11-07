MILAN Generali's (GASI.MI) new Chief Executive Mario Greco may have to grapple with an unwelcome multi-billion-euro payment over its eastern European venture PPF Generali if its Czech partner fails to strike a deal with creditor banks.

Italy's No.1 insurer is seen posting improved third-quarter results at 0630 GMT on Friday, the first since Greco took office on August 1.

The median forecast for net profit in a Reuters poll of seven analysts was 323 million euros ($413.5 million), way above 19.5 million euros a year ago when earnings were hit by the sovereign debt crisis.

Generali is also expected to set a date to unveil its new strategic plan, a financial source said.

But investors are likely to focus on how Generali can disentangle itself from its obligations towards PPF, a Czech investment house.

PPF, which owns 49 percent of the insurance joint venture with Generali, has the right to exit its investment in July 2014. However, Moody's credit rating downgrade of Generali to Baa1 in July is putting PPF's creditors in a position to recall a 2.1 billion euro syndicated loan to the Czech investor.

An early loan repayment on the back of Generali's downgrade could in turn trigger a multi-billion-euro put option on the PPF stake before July 2014, and at a premium, analysts say.

"The worst case for Generali is if the lenders to PPF do not agree to a waiver: the consequences would be PPF being entitled to immediately dispose of its 49 percent stake to Generali for 2.9-3.4 billion euros," BNP Paribas said.

"This would significantly strain Generali's capital position, increasing the urgency of the capital issue."

"We continue to see the PPF option as the most intimidating challenge management is facing," said KBW analyst Ralph Hebgen.

Other bank analysts put the potential cash payment at 2.3 billion euros.

Requiring PPF to repay the loan - known as Calyon Facility - could result in an increase in the price of the put option of 25 percent, even though a source close to the dossier said the downgrade of Generali would not trigger a price increase.

PPF said in its interim results published on November 2 it is in talks with creditors led by France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and with Generali itself, suggesting a waiver could be agreed and the issue could be postponed to 2014.

Yet, the Italian insurer may have to provide some sort of compensation to PPF and the lenders, BNP Paribas said.

A PPF spokesman declined to comment beyond what the group said in its interim statement. Generali declined to comment.

"We expect some weakness in the stock pending clarification from (Generali)," said another analyst this week.

NEW STRATEGY

Generali, 13-percent owned by Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), has so far not commented on its likely strategic direction.

But a source close to Generali shareholders said the insurer is likely to reconsider its geographical footprint and improve its allocation of capital.

"For too long Generali has sought to be everywhere," said the source.

Generali has already started exiting markets it no longer considers core and is planning further asset sales to avoid a capital raising to deal with PPF.

It sold Israeli unit Migdal (MGDL.TA) for 705 million euros last month and wants to offload Swiss private banking unit BSI, which some analysts say may fetch as much as 2 billion euros.

It is also selling its U.S. reinsurance unit, sources have told Reuters.

Forecasts for Generali's earnings as follows:

Mean Median Highest Lowest 2011 9-mo net 1,182 1,190 1,231 1,108 825 Q3 net 334 323 389 265 19.5 9-mo op. profit 3,273 3,265 3,317 3,247 3,100 Q3 op. profit 916 922 975 829 692,2 Solvency I 138 pct 138 pct 141 pct 134 pct 118 pct Combined Ratio 96.3 pct 96.3 pct 97.1 pct 95.2 pct 96.6pct

* Figures are in million euros.

** Forecasts from Barclays, BofA-Merrill, Deutsche Bank, Intermonte, JP Morgan, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Kepler Capital Markets, Mediobanca. ($1 = 0.7812 euros)

(Editing by David Cowell)