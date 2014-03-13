MILAN Generali (GASI.MI) proposed to more than double its dividend on Wednesday after posting the Italian insurer's highest full-year net profit in six years.

The group proposed a dividend of 0.45 euros ($0.63) per share after announcing that net profit rose to 1.915 billion euros from 94 million euros a year earlier, slightly lower than a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 2.127 billion euros.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was 324 million euros, rebounding from a loss of more than 1 billion euros in 2012.

Europe's third-largest insurer by market capitalisation said that its closely watched Solvency I ratio stood at about 150 percent at the end of February, well below what analysts said was an average of around 200 percent for rivals Allianz (ALVG.DE), Axa (AXAF.PA) and Zurich ZURN.VX.

"Capital remains the main issue for the group," analysts at Banca IMI said in a note to clients ahead of the results.

The insurer has been selling non-core assets to focus on its insurance business and boost its capital base, but it has not yet been able to find a buyer for Swiss banking unit BSI.

Generali said on Wednesday that it had taken a 217 million euro writedown on BSI's book value.

The company said the positive results were entirely attributable to its operating performance rather than one-off items because gains made on its stake in the Bank of Italy and from disposals in the United States and Mexico were completely offset by writedowns on BSI, a share in financial holding Telco and other items.

