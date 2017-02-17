The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, in this January 18, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) said on Friday it had bought 510 million shares in Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) equal to a 3.04 percent stake, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in itself.

Intesa has said it is studying a possible combination with the insurer in a deal that would create a financial powerhouse with a market value of around 60 billion euros (£51 billion).

The stake acquisition replaces a 3 percent holding in Intesa that Generali had taken through a securities lending transaction last month. The insurer said on Friday that it had launched the process to terminate that securities transaction.

According to Italy's cross-shareholding regulations, a company cannot hold more than 3 percent of another entity's voting rights if the latter already has a stake of more than 3 percent in the former one.

However, the limits would no longer apply should Intesa launch a takeover bid for at least 60 percent of Generali's share capital.

At Friday's closing price, the 3.04 percent stake in Intesa is valued at around 1.1 billion euros.

