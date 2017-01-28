MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali (GASI.MI) over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.

Intesa said this week it was examining a possible tie-up with Generali in what would be one of Europe's biggest deals of this kind.

"Nothing will happen" over the weekend, Intesa's Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro told reporters on the sidelines of a financial conference in Modena.

He added that Generali would not be on the agenda of Intesa's board meeting on Feb.3, which will review the bank's 2016 results.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)