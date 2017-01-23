Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
MILAN Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) said on Monday it had bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's (ISP.MI) share capital, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in itself.
According to Italy's cross-shareholding regulations, a company cannot hold more than 3 percent of another entity's voting rights if the latter already has a stake of more than 3 percent in the former one.
Generali's biggest shareholder is Intesa's domestic rival investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).
The move comes after La Stampa daily reported over the weekend that Intesa was studying a possible investment in Generali which could be part of an accord with Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE).
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi)
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.