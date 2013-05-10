MILAN Insurer Generali (GASI.MI) rebounded from a quarterly loss at end-2012 to deliver a higher than expected net profit in the first three months of the year, a sign the restructuring led by its CEO is bearing fruit.

Chief Executive Mario Greco, at the helm of Europe's biggest life insurer by premiums since August, has pushed through a clean-up of Generali's balance sheet and is selling non-core businesses in a bid to strengthen the company's capital base.

Generali said on Friday its net profit had risen 6.3 percent to 603 million euros (512 million pounds), above the 528 million average forecast in a survey compiled by the company.

"In this quarter we have recorded our best operating result of the last four years," Greco said in a statement. "We are in the early stages of our journey and are on track to deliver our targets."

Shares in Generali have risen 50 percent over the last 12 months in a sign of confidence towards Greco's strategy and helped by improved investor sentiment towards crisis-hit Italy.

The company said it saw a higher operating profit in 2013 as a whole compared with a year ago and an increase in non-life results, but said life premiums would be lower than last year.

Italy, Generali's core market, is suffering from a protracted recession but the insurer has benefitted from growth in healthier markets such as Germany and Austria.

The group continued to strengthen its capital position and its Solvency I ratio stood at 145 percent at the end of April, benefitting from better market conditions and the placement of 12 percent of unit Banca Generali (BGN.MI).

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday that French insurer Scor (SCOR.PA) has emerged as lead bidder for Generali's U.S. life insurance business, which analysts say may be worth $800 million.

Generali has also put on the block its large Swiss private banking arm BSI.

(Editing by Stephen Jewkes and David Holmes)