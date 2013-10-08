A view of Generali headquarters in Rome April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI) said on Tuesday it has sold its indirect stake in Venice airport operator Save (SAVE.MI) for 60 million euros (51 million pounds), the equivalent of 13 euros a share, as part of its efforts to sell off non-core business interests.

"The deal was closed for a total gross consideration of approximately 60 million euros, reflecting a 13 euros per share valuation of Save," Generali said in a statement.

Save's share price closed at 12.20 euros on Tuesday.

Generali sold the indirect stake to a company wholly owned by Finanziaria Internazionale Holding (Finint).

Finint in turn sold the stake to Star Holdings, a company owned by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Fund (MN.N).

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Greg Mahlich; editing by Francesca Landini)