LONDON Generali (GASI.MI) boss Mario Greco has vowed to boost operating results by a quarter via a long-awaited turnaround strategy unveiled in London on Monday.

Under the plan, the Italy-based insurer aims to increase the weight of its non-life segment, hike investments in eastern Europe and Asia and deliver significant cost cuts.

Greco promised operating profit of more than 5 billion euros (4.1 billion pounds), up from 4 billion expected at the end of 2012, and targeted 600 million euros of cost savings over three years.

The new strategy also envisages bringing the contribution of Generali's non-life segment to around a half of insurance operating profit by 2015, up from 35 percent currently.

The plan also aims to lift Generali's Solvency I margin, one of the company's weakest spots, to 160 percent from a company estimate of between 150 and 155 percent at the end of 2012.

"Generali will have a more solid and stable balance sheet and provide greater returns for its shareholders," said Greco, an outsider who was appointed called at the beginning of August to improve profitability at Italy's biggest insurer.

"We shall implement a revolution based on discipline, simplicity and focus," he added.

The reorganisation is the latest in a European sector battered by weakness in investment returns because of the euro zone crisis that has resulted in rock-bottom interest rates.

Greco has gained favour among investors thanks to an impressive track record at Italian insurer Ras, now part of Allianz (ALVG.DE), and Switzerland's Zurich Insurance ZURN.VX.

Shares in Generali have gained around 45 percent since Greco took office, partly helped by an improvement in sentiment towards Italy.

The stock has outperformed a 25 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 index of European insurers .SXIP as well as gains at immediate rivals Allianz and Axa (AXAF.PA).

