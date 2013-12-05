A worker cleans a wall at the Opel stand during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT General Motors Co (GM.N) will drop the Chevrolet brand in Europe by the end of 2015 and focus resources on pushing its Opel and Vauxhall brands, the latest effort by the U.S. carmaker to turn around its European operations.

The company's Chevrolet brand will no longer have a mainstream presence in western and eastern Europe, largely due to a failure to build a significant market share and the difficult economic situation in Europe, GM said on Thursday.

"We have growing confidence in the Opel and Vauxhall brands in Europe. We are focusing our resources in mainstream Europe," Stephen J. Girsky, GM vice chairman, said on a call with journalists on Thursday.

Chevy's sales volumes in Europe have barely budged, hovering around 200,000 cars ever since GM relaunched the marque in Europe in 2005, mainly by selling rebadged Korean-made Daewoo cars.

Hurt by a brutal downturn in European demand, Chevrolet responded by slashing prices and introducing more upmarket models - putting it on collision course with GM's other European brands.

GM's South Korean unit produces most of the Chevrolet vehicles sold in Europe, exporting 186,000 vehicles to Europe last year, accounting for over 20 percent of the unit's total vehicle output.

"We will phase out exports to Europe by the end of 2015. We will discuss with the union how to enhance the operating efficiency of our plants," Park Hae-ho, a spokesman at GM Korea, said.

GM said the Chevy decision would result in net special charges of between $700 million and $1 billion, primarily to be taken in the fourth quarter of 2013 but continuing in the first half of 2014, Girsky said.

Of this amount, $300 million will be non-cash expenses. These charges also include asset impairments, dealer restructuring and severance-related costs.

In addition, GM said it expects to incur restructuring costs that will not be treated as special charges, but will impact GM's international operations earnings in 2014.

The decision to drop the Chevy brand in Europe was not influenced by a partnership GM has with France's Peugeot (PEUP.PA), Girsky said. "This is done independent of the PSA relationship," he said. "The financial results have been unacceptable," he added, referring to Chevrolet's market share in Europe.

