FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
FRANKFURT General Motors (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra on Thursday said that the Opel brand will build a sports utility vehicle at its factory in Ruesselsheim, Germany, and that the European auto maker will invest 500 million euros (399 million pounds) in engine production.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.
PARIS Sales of champagne fell last year as a weaker pound weighed on British demand in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, France's main champagne industry body said on Monday.