ATHENS Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) is in talks to buy French peer Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) Greek unit Geniki GHBr.AT, a Piraeus source said, as Greece's battered banking sector consolidates to cope with the country's debt crisis.

Hammered by a deep recession and rising loan impairments, Greek banks are relying on the central bank for liquidity as access to interbank markets and the European Central Bank remains closed.

"Talks are going on," the Piraeus source told Reuters on Wednesday, declining to specify how advanced the discussions were.

Earlier, Greek newspapers reported Piraeus was close to a deal to buy Geniki and that a deal could be reached as early as this week.

French banks are looking to cut their exposure to Greece as the country's growth outlook remains bleak and their loss-making units require continued funding. Fears of Greece exiting the euro have also weighed.

French lender Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) this week said a deal to sell its troubled Emporiki unit could be wrapped up within weeks.

The move by Piraeus comes soon after it agreed to take over the healthy part of state lender ATEbank AGBr.AT and become the country's second largest lender by assets.

Geniki, taken over by SocGen in 2004, lost 66.3 million euros in the first three months of the year versus a loss of 98.6 million in the 2011 period.

The bank was 796 million euros in the red in 2011 and lost 411 million in 2010.

Greece's economy is projected to shrink 7 percent this year as fiscal belt-tightening to cut deficits and secure continued bailout funding takes a toll.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)