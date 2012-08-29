Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
ATHENS Greece's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) is close to a deal to buy Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) Greek subsidiary Geniki Bank GHBr.AT, Greek media reported on Wednesday.
Talks between the two banks are at an advanced stage and a deal could be reached as early as this week, the Proto Thema newspaper said on its website, without citing sources. France's SocGen would retain a minority stake in Piraeus, it added.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment on the report while Piraeus was not immediately available for comment.
If successful, the deal would come a month after Piraeus took over the healthy chunk of ailing state lender ATEbank in a deal that will benefit its balance sheet and help it cope with the country's debt crisis.
