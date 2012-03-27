A GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen outside one of its buildings in west London, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

COPENHAGEN Danish biotech company Genmab (GEN.CO) said on Tuesday its partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) had agreed a settlement with Roche-owned ROG.VX Genentech regarding two U.S. patents that relate to Genmab's ofatumumab antibody.

Arzerra, also known by its chemical name ofatumumab, is Genmab's only drug on the market and is sold by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) as a blood cancer treatment.

The settlement was also agreed with City of Hope, a California not-for-profit organization, Genmab said.

The dispute concerned two U.S. patents issued to Genentech, and City of Hope, and no further terms of the settlement were disclosed.

The case was initiated by GlaxoSmithKline in October 2009 and has been pending before the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The two patents expire in December 2018, and the settlement was not expected to affect Genmab's financial guidance for 2012, the company said.

