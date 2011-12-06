Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
COPENHAGEN Danish biotech company Genmab (GEN.CO) on Tuesday said rivals Genentech and Biogen Idec had appealed a judgment in favour of its partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) in a patent infringement case involving blood cancer drug Arzerra.
Arzerra is Genmab's only commercially available product and is sold by GlaxoSmithKline.
Last month, a U.S. court ruled in favour of Arzerra, stating the drug did not infringe Genentech and Biogen Idec U.S. patent covering methods.
Genmab said Genentech and Biogen Idec originally filed the lawsuit in the first quarter of 2010.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.